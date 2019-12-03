Shares of exercise equipment maker Peloton (PTON) - Get Report were down sharply Tuesday after its new holiday advertisement became the subject of ridicule on social media.

The ad features a seemingly wealthy woman whose husband gifts her a new Peloton bike for Christmas. Her progress on the exercise bike is then chronicled by the woman in the commercial.

Social media did what it does best following the airing of the video by creating spoofs and memes based off the advertisement.

Much of the criticism is around the exclusive nature of the machine, which costs more than $2,000 and features a monthly $39 membership fee to access interactive classes.

Peloton has been one of the few unicorns to go public in 2019 that has seen its stock rise since its debut. Shares have climbed more than 35% since its initial public offering in September.

The stock spiked in November following a report that Peloton was gearing up to introduce two cheaper pieces of workout equipment in 2020.

The company will debut a treadmill that will cost less than the $4,000 version that is currently on sale, according to Bloomberg sources, as well as a rowing machine.

Shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday to $34.52.