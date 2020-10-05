Nvidia Partners With GlaxoSmithKline to Use AI for Drug Development

Nvidia also is building what it says is the U.K.'s most powerful supercomputer to help research pressing medical challenges.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report said Monday it was partnering with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report and its artificial intelligence group to use AI for developing new drugs and vaccines, while building a supercomputer to aid researchers in their work on the coronavirus and other challenges.

Shares of Nvidia, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based computer graphics chip company, were up 3.4% to $540.08, while American depositary receipts of GlaxoSmithKline rose 1.5% to $37.79.

Located in London, GSK’s hub will use biomedical data, AI methods and advanced computing platforms to unlock genetic and clinical data, Nvidia said.

The GSK AI hub will be home to its U.K.-based AI team, including GSK AI Fellows, a new professional training program and now scientists from Nvidia.

“GSK and Nvidia together will help push the boundaries of what AI can do and put vast data sources to work to advance the discovery of new medicines and vaccines,” Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at Nvidia, said in a statement.

In addition, Nvidia said it was building what it called the United Kingdom’s most powerful supercomputer, which it will make available to U.K. healthcare researchers using AI to solve pressing medical challenges, including those presented by Covid-19.

The "Cambridge-1" computer is expected to come online by year-end.

GSK and AstraZeneca will be among the first pharmaceutical companies to use Cambridge-1 for research.

The computer will be a Nvidia DGX SuperPOD system capable of delivering more than 400 petaflops of AI performance. It will rank among the world’s top 3 most energy-efficient supercomputers on the current Green500 list.

Last month, Nvidia reached an agreement to acquire Arm Holdings from the British chip designer's Japanese parent SoftBank for $40 billion.