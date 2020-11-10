TheStreet
Nelnet, Xperi Holding: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Nelnet, Xperi Holding, Preferred Apartment Communities, ScanSource and StarTek are five of the top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Stocks were mixed Tuesday as tech shares slipped following a rally sparked by a possible coronavirus vaccine. 

Here are some of the big gainers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. Nelnet | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Nelnet  (NNI) - Get Report was higher after Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch upgraded the financial services company to outperform from neutral and raised his price target to $75 from $55. The analyst said better margin has improved expectations for the company's rate of capital generation. Orenbuch said he now expects earnings of $7.50 per share in 2021, up from his earlier estimate of $6. 

2. Xperi Holding | Percentage Increase Over 23%

Xperi Holding  (XPER) - Get Report advanced after the semiconductor materials company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company also said that its Tivo subsidiary and Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Report had entered a 15-year patent license agreement that resolves all litigation outstanding between the companies.

3. Preferred Apartment Communities | Percentage Increase Over 20%

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities  (APTS) - Get Report were up after the real estate investment trust surpassed Wall Street's expectations for revenue and funds from operations. Revenue totaled $126.7 million, up from $120.2 million a year earlier. FFO came to 21 cents a share, up from 31 cents a year earlier.

4. ScanSource | Percentage Increase Over 9%

ScanSource  (SCSC) - Get Report rose after the electronic-products company beat Wall Street's first-quarter expectations. Net sales totaled $757.3 million, down 10% year-over-year and the company said the sales reduction was primarily due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Sept. 30 ScanSource had cash and cash equivalents of $55.6 million and total debt of $168.7 million for continuing and discontinued operations.

5. StarTek | Percentage Increase Over 19%

StarTek  (SRT) - Get Report jumped after the back-office-support company beat Wall Street's second-quarter-revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $142.2 million, compared with $160.6 million a year earlier. Revenue was down due to the covid-19 lockdowns and lower active workforce in most geographies, the company said.

