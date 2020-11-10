Nelnet, Xperi Holding, Preferred Apartment Communities, ScanSource and StarTek are five of the top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday as tech shares slipped following a rally sparked by a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Here are some of the big gainers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. Nelnet | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Nelnet (NNI) - Get Report was higher after Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch upgraded the financial services company to outperform from neutral and raised his price target to $75 from $55. The analyst said better margin has improved expectations for the company's rate of capital generation. Orenbuch said he now expects earnings of $7.50 per share in 2021, up from his earlier estimate of $6.

2. Xperi Holding | Percentage Increase Over 23%

Xperi Holding (XPER) - Get Report advanced after the semiconductor materials company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company also said that its Tivo subsidiary and Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report had entered a 15-year patent license agreement that resolves all litigation outstanding between the companies.

3. Preferred Apartment Communities | Percentage Increase Over 20%

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) - Get Report were up after the real estate investment trust surpassed Wall Street's expectations for revenue and funds from operations. Revenue totaled $126.7 million, up from $120.2 million a year earlier. FFO came to 21 cents a share, up from 31 cents a year earlier.

4. ScanSource | Percentage Increase Over 9%

ScanSource (SCSC) - Get Report rose after the electronic-products company beat Wall Street's first-quarter expectations. Net sales totaled $757.3 million, down 10% year-over-year and the company said the sales reduction was primarily due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Sept. 30 ScanSource had cash and cash equivalents of $55.6 million and total debt of $168.7 million for continuing and discontinued operations.

5. StarTek | Percentage Increase Over 19%

StarTek (SRT) - Get Report jumped after the back-office-support company beat Wall Street's second-quarter-revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $142.2 million, compared with $160.6 million a year earlier. Revenue was down due to the covid-19 lockdowns and lower active workforce in most geographies, the company said.