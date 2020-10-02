Nano-X Imaging Soars on Promise of Product Demonstration

Nano-X Imaging CEO Ran Poliakine says the presentation will 'crush' allegations from short-sellers.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) was soaring Friday after the company reportedly confirmed plans for a live demonstration of its medical imaging technology to dispel accusations it had "no product to sell other than its stock."

Shares of the Israel-based startup were climbing 37.4% to $32.93.

CEO Ran Poliakine said the presentation will “crush” allegations from short-sellers, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Poliakine plans to show the Nanox ARC system in action at the Radiological Society of North America conference in Chicago, which runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Nanox ARC is a portable bed the company said is intended to make the patient feel more at ease during radiology and lower costs for hospitals using its semiconductor-based technology.

“They say that we have no viable technology or product. As simple as that,” he told Bloomberg. “We’re going to present to the world, publicly, live, everything that will simply crush all these baseless things.”

The presentation will stream live globally and feature distribution partners and radiologists.

Last week, Nano-X Imaging's shares took a beating after noted short-seller Carson Block indicated he was betting against the company.

Block, who runs Muddy Waters Research, said the group had "no product to sell other than its stock" and accused it of '"faking" a demonstration video that highlights the innovation of Nanox ARC.

That report came after Citron Research set a $0 price target on the stock and said in a report that "we see right through it as a stock promotion that is actually insulting to anyone who spends 10 minutes to read the prospectus."

However, Cantor Fitzgerald had initiated coverage of the shares with an overweight rating and a $70 price target, while Oppenheimer kicked off coverage with a perform rating and no price target.

Also, Berenberg had initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $65 price target.



Nano-X Imaging did not immediately respond to a request for comment.