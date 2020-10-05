MyoKardia, Aphria: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Stocks were climbing Monday on optimism that President Donald Trump would be released from the hospital and on renewed hopes for a coronavirus relief package.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. MyoKardia | Percentage Increase Over 57%

MyoKardia (MYOK) - Get Report was climbing after Britsol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report agreed to buy the drugmaker, which makes the experimental heart treatment mavacamten, for around $13.1 billion.

2. Eidos Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 41%

Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) - Get Report advanced after BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) - Get Report said it would buy the 36.3% of the biopharma that it doesn't already own for cash and stock valued at $73.26 a share. Eidos is developing acoramidis, a treatment for patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy.

3. HMS Holding | Percentage Increase Over 9%

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) - Get Report was climbing after Bloomberg reported the healthcare data and technology provider was exploring options including a sale as the company struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Aphria | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Aphria (APHA) - Get Report was rising after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic raised the firm's price target on the Canadian medical cannabis company to C$15.50, or about US$11.68, from C$12.50, or about US$9.42, while keeping an overweight rating on the shares. Zuanic said he expects the August/September quarter in Canada to show market growth acceleration sequentially.

5. Jeld-Wen | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Jeld-Wen (JELD) - Get Report was rising after Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson upgraded the building products and equipment company to overweight from equal weight with a $32 price target. Patterson said Jeld-Wen's channel checks across windows and doors and end markets suggest it has improved its windows manufacturing operations as contacts suggest the company's product quality control issues are a thing of the past.







