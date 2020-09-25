MobileIron, Trip.Com: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Stocks were rising Friday as tech shares rallied, overshadowing investors' concerns about passage of a new U.S. stimulus package.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report were both advancing and the Nasdaq Technology Sector Index was up 1.46%.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. MobileIron | Percentage Increase Over 17%

MobileIron (MOBL) - Get Report was climbing after Benzinga reported that traders were circulating "unconfirmed M&A speculation" regarding the mobile IT platform company.

2. Trip.com Group | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Trip.com Group TCOM was advancing after the Shanghai travel services company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. Adjusted earnings came to 27 cents a share and revenue totaled $448 million, while analysts were expecting a loss of 46 cents a share on revenue of $343.1 million.

3. ZoomInfo Technologies | Percentage Increase Over 12%

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) - Get Report was climbing after Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes upgraded the business-to-business market-information company to buy from hold with an unchanged price target of $50. Hynes said sales organizations are likely to increasingly need prospecting intelligence tools in a remote work environment.

4. WestPac Banking | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Westpac Banking (WBK) - Get Report was advancing following news the Sydney financial-services company agreed to pay a record A$1.3 billion, or US$920 million, fine to settle Australia’s biggest breach of anti-money-laundering laws. Westpac admitted to about 76,000 additional breaches on top of the 23 million contraventions in the original suit.

5. Norwegian Cruise Line | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report was rising after a Barclays analyst upgraded the cruise-ship operator, along with Carnival (CCL) - Get Report and Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report, to overweight from equal weight and raised her price targets.