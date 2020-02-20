MGM Resorts Suffers Data Breach of More Than 10 Million Guests

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report, the casino and hotel operator, confirmed it suffered a data breach in 2019 with reports saying as many as 10.6 million people were affected.

MGM didn't disclose the number of customers affected, but The New York Times, citing Under the Breach, a cybercrime monitoring company, said 10.6 million people had their information exposed.

In fact, Under the Breach found that several high-profile guests at MGM properties had

their email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses exposed, including

one guest with the same name as Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, the Times reported. Twitter declined to comments for the Times.

"Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that

contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM

Resorts," MGM Resorts said in a statement. "We are confident

that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter."

The company told the Times that most customers affected had "phone book information" breached such as names, phone numbers and addresses. About 1,300 individuals had more sensitive data such as driver's licenses and passports exposed, MGM Resorts said.

ZDNet was the first to publish a report that detailed how the personal information of MGM Resports guests was posted on a hacking forum. MGM Resorts acknowledged the breach after the ZDNet report.

MGM Resorts said it has hired two cybersecurity companies to help investigate the breach and to upgrade the company's security systems.

MGM Resorts shares were inactive in premarket trading Thursday. The stock closed Wednesday at $32.09, up 0.22%.