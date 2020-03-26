McDonald's Will Remove Some Items From U.S. Menu During Virus Outbreak

McDonald's temporarily will remove some items from its U.S. menu.

“To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew ... we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks,” Bill Garrett, senior vice president of operations for McDonald’s USA, said in a statement to Reuters.

The fast-food giant said it also was working with its franchisees and considering deferring rent and service fees for them.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday, McDonald's said it was impossible to predict the scope of the financial impact of the coronavirus on its operations but it could be "material."

The company said it would provide an update when it releases earnings on April 28.

The restaurant company said most of its markets have limited operations that include drive-thru, delivery and carry out, though some restaurants have been closed and hours have been limited in others.

In France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. all of the company's restaurants have been closed in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

McDonald's said that most restaurants were operating in Japan while in China about 95% of restaurants remained open.

Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Report, the owner of restaurant chains KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, said employees at restaurants operated by the company will continue to be paid if they are closed due to government mandates.

“We know that is the right thing to do. We’re working with our franchisees to take a similar approach,” Yum CEO David Gibbs told CNBC.