Chase Unveils New Perks for Sapphire Cards

JPMorgan Chase unveiled new perks for its Sapphire cards, including bonuses related to streaming services and home delivery.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely limited travel plans since airlines, hotels and various tourist sites shut down completely or cut back services in response to social distancing requirements.

Starting July 1 and running through Sept. 30, holders of both cards will earn 3 to 10 bonus points for every dollar spent on purchases at gas stations, on select streaming services and on Instacart grocery delivery and pickup orders.

Card holders will get $50 in statement credits toward an Instacart Express membership, which offers unlimited no-fee delivery and reduced service fees on all orders over $35. No activation is required for Sapphire cardholders to access the limited-time benefits.

Existing Sapphire Reserve cardholders who have renewal dates throughout the rest of 2020 will not have to pay the card's increased $550 annual fee. Cardholders will receive either a $100 credit to offset the fee to $450 or pay $450.

Sapphire cardholders will earn 5 Ultimate Rewards points for Reserve and 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar for Preferred at gas stations - on up to $1,500 in spending across the three months.

Also, from June 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, gas station and grocery store purchases will also count toward earning a $300 travel credit while holders still earn points for the purchases

Chase is also offering a new bonus on select streaming services including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix, Sling, Vudu, Fubo TV, Apple Music, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube TV.