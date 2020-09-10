JPMorgan Chase Senior Traders Must Return to Office by Sept. 21

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly requiring its most senior sales and trading employees to return to their offices by Sept. 21.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report is reportedly requiring its most senior sales and trading employees to return to their offices by Sept. 21 after they'd been out of the office for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales and trading staff were told about the order during phone calls Wednesday, and those with child-care or health issues are exempt, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

The order applies to managing directors and executive directors who oversee subordinates, Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the plans.

JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The coronavirus outbreak forced businesses to close their offices to comply with social distancing requirements enacted to curb the spread of the potentially deadly disease.

Traders and bankers have mostly been working from home since March.

Banks had been opening offices to more staff over the past few months, but few had been required to return. JPMorgan executives were discussing compelling workers to return to New York City and other places where Covid-19 had subsided, Bloomberg reported.

Citigroup (C) - Get Report earlier this week began circulating a survey to its staffers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to gauge interest in partially repopulating offices across the Tristate Area.

In July Bloomberg reported that Citigroup had curbed its plan to bring some of its workers back to offices across the country.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report said Wednesday it would implement a rotational policy when bringing employees back to their regular workplaces.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that starting Sept. 30, restaurants in the city can open for indoor service at 25% capacity.

Gyms that have complied with Cuomo's coronavirus safety measures have been allowed to reopen.