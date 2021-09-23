Joby is 'a first mover to address the urban air mobility market,' which Morgan Stanley sees at $1 trillion in 2040 and $9 trillion in 2050.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) - Get Joby Aviation Report shares rose Thursday after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the electric-air-taxi maker with an overweight rating and a $16 price target.

The company is “a first mover to address the urban air mobility market, which we estimate could have a total addressable market of $1 trillion in 2040 and $9 trillion in 2050,” analyst Kristine Liwag wrote in a commentary.

Joby recently traded at $10.67, up 10%. It went public in a SPAC merger last month.

Liwag isn’t blind to the dangers. “As a pre-revenue company, there is significant execution risk facing the company as it operates in the highly regulated civil aviation industry,” she said.

“There is a wide range of potential outcomes for the company depending on its ability to execute its business plan and the regulatory environment. But the risk-reward balance "skews positive.”

The reason for this positive tilt: “Joby offers a compelling aircraft solution,” Liwag said.

“It is developing an electric vertical takeoff-and-landing aircraft. It lands and takes off like a helicopter and cruises like a turboprop.

“In addition to being all-electric (environmental and noise considerations), the benefit of the Joby multicopter/tiltrotor design compared to helicopters is that it is safer (no single point of failure) and cheaper to operate.”

Further, “Unlike fixed-wing aircraft that need a runway, the Joby aircraft could use a heliport/vertiport,” Liwag said.

“Certified under existing Federal Aviation Administration Part 23 Certification with special conditions, Joby aircraft could fly in the U.S. where helicopters and general aviation aircraft are permitted to fly.”