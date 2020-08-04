5 Stock Gainers on Tuesday: Mosaic, Teladoc Health, Nikola

Mosaic, Nikola, eXp World Holdings, Teladoc Health, and DiamondPeak are among Tuesday's big gainers.

Stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as investors reacted to plans for continued stimulus spending talks in Washington.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, today are set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader.

The Commerce Department said factory orders rose 6.2%, boosted by a surge in demand for motor vehicles, after rebounding 7.7% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that orders advanced 5% in June.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Mosaic | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Mosaic (MOS) - Get Report shares jumped after the Tampa, Fla., fertilizer producer reported that it swung to a second-quarter profit of 12 cents a share from a year-earlier loss of 60 cents.

2. Teladoc Health | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report has been climbing during the coronavirus pandemic. The telehealth platform permits users to get wellness checks and consultations done online.

3. Nikola | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report was advancing as the electric-truck maker prepares to report earnings this week. Nikola recently kicked off construction of a manufacturing plant in Arizona, where it plans to build its initial lineup of battery and hydrogen-powered trucks.

4. eXp World Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 17%

Cloud-based real estate brokerage services company eXp World Holdings (EXPI) - Get Report was advancing ahead of the company's scheduled earnings release on Wednesday.

5. DiamondPeak Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 46%

DiamondPeak Holdings (DPHC) - Get Report continued to climb following news the special purpose acquisition company would acquire electric work vehicle maker Lordstown Motors, which will become a public company. The combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker RIDE.