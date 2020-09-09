Intra-Cellular Therapies, Watford Holdings: Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Watford Holdings, Trillium Therapies, Vivent Smart Home and DiamondPeak are among top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were rising Wednesday. Wall Street recovered from the previous sessions' tech-led losses.

Many analysts said the declines, particularly in the tech sector, were long overdue as valuations have been stretched.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Intra-Cellular Therapies | Percentage Increase 77%

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) - Get Report climbed after the biopharma reported positive results from a late-stage study evaluating the company's lumateperone as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate in treating major depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder.

2. Watford Holdings | Percentage Increase 29%

Watford Holdings (WTRE) - Get Report jumped after Reuters reported that a group led by insurer Arch Capital Group (ACGL) - Get Report offered roughly $500 million to acquire the reinsurer. The bid comes more than a year after Watford went public.

3. Trillium Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 37%

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) - Get Report climbed after the clinical-stage immuno-oncology company said it had received an equity investment of $25 million from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report. The company also reported a positive update for its dose-escalating studies for the CD47-targeting antibodies TTI-621 and TTI-622.

4. Vivent Smart Home | Percentage Increase 13%

Vivent Smart Home (VVNT) advanced after Deutsche Bank upgraded the home security company to buy from hold and raised its price target to $20 from $15. The firm said last month's stronger-than-expected second-quarter report and guidance and model changes can improve Vivent's cash flows.

5. DiamondPeak Holdings | Percentage Increase 13%

Special purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holdings (DPHC) - Get Report moved up one day after General Motors (GM) - Get Report said it would take a $2 billion stake in electric-truck startup Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report. Electric-pickup manufacturer Lordstown Motors is going public through a reverse merger with DiamondPeak.