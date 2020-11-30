IHS Markit, MicroStrategy: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Stocks were lower Monday as markets came off record highs that were spurred by optimism over the potential for a near-term coronavirus vaccine and relief for the U.S. economy.

Here are some of the top gainers for Monday

1. MicroStrategy | Percentage Increase 22%

Microstrategy (MSTR) - Get Report advanced after Andrew Left's Citron Research recently said the enterprise analytics software company was the best way to own bitcoin in the stock market. The company owns more bitcoin than any other publicly traded company, Citron said. In the third quarter, MicroStrategy invested $425 million to purchase 38,250 bitcoins, which have a current market value of over $700 million.

2. IHS Markit | Percentage Increase 8%

IHS Markit (INFO) - Get Report was climbing after S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) - Get Report agreed to a $44 billion takeover of the rival economic and financial data company in the largest merger deal of the year. S&P Global will own around 67.75% of the combined company once the deal is completed in the second half of next year.

3. Apollo Endosurgery | Percentage Increase 40%

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) - Get Report jumped after Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder upgraded shares of the medical device company to overweight from neutral with a price target of $5, up from $2. The analyst said he likes the stock's risk/reward profile with the approval of a coronavirus vaccine "becoming seemingly closer each day."

4. AMCI Acquisition | Percentage Increase 12%

AMCI Acquisition (AMCI) - Get Report was rising after the company recently said that Advent Technologies - with which it entered into a definitive merger agreement - agreed to collaborate with Los Alamos National Labs, University of Texas at Austin, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of New Mexico and Toyota Motor North America R&D to continue developing high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell technology for the automotive industry.

5. China Automotive Systems | Percentage Increase 66%

China Automotive Systems (CAAS) - Get Report was skyrocketing after the Wuhan, China-based company said so far this year it has shipped about 120,000 of its electric power-steering products for use in electric vehicles made in China. The company said it expects to sell more than 140,000 units of its steering products this year, and about 200,000 units next year.



