Skip to main content
Amazon Job Cuts Were Expected, But Full Economic Impact Is Yet to Be Seen
Amazon Job Cuts Were Expected, But Full Economic Impact Is Yet to Be Seen

Salesforce Is on a Streak (but Just in Case, Here's Where Support Is)

Salesforce stock is riding a three-week winning streak, but here's where strong support lies should it break to lows.

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Free Report has been in the news a lot this week following a large companywide layoff.

The software giant will ax about 10% of its workforce, eating a cost of $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in a streamlining effort.

It’s the latest Big Tech company to pare its workforce. Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report recently upped its job-cut count to 18,000.

While the tech-job losses are piling up, that’s not the case for the broader economy, which added 223,000 jobs in December, beating economists’ expectations on Friday morning.

Salesforce stock recently made 52-week lows in December, down 60% from its highs. While trying to put together its third straight weekly gain, there are still concerns from a technical perspective.

Trading Salesforce Stock

Daily chart of Salesforce stock.

Daily chart of Salesforce stock.

The daily chart above highlights the stock’s struggle with the $140 area. Notice how that was strong support in October and November, then resistance in December.

All the clues were there for traders who did not have a bias and simply took the price action for what it was.

Now the stock is trying to reclaim this key pivot area, while also contending with its declining 10-week moving average.

If it clears this area, it’s a win for the bulls -- although it may be a short-term victory.

On the upside, it would put the 50-day moving average in play, followed by the gap-fill at $150.13. If the stock really turns on the bullish jets, the $160 to $165 area could be in play, along with the 200-day moving average.

Weekly chart of Salesforce stock.

Weekly chart of Salesforce stock.

Salesforce has already dipped into the mid-$120s once, but what long-term buyers are really looking for is the $115 to $120 area and preferably the lower end of that range. 

The reason why is clear when we look at the weekly chart above. 

The risk that these $115 buyers run is that Salesforce stock never falls that far and instead of just buying a 59% decline, they’ll get left out of the next bull run by waiting for a 63% decline (which would be the peak-to-trough fall from the all-time high down to $115).

That said, we’re in a bear market with a stock that’s in a clearly defined downtrend.

So it’s not unreasonable to wait for lower prices and it’s not unreasonable to think that Salesforce stock can break below $115.

But it’s the level that long-term buyers should keep an eye on going forward. 