Google Details Features of Entry-Level Pixel 5G Phone

The entry-level Google Pixel 5a will cost $499, about $50 less than last year's 4a model.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google is set to debut its new entry-level 5G smartphone, with a larger screen and water resistance, on Aug. 26 in the U.S. and Japan.

The phone will feature the Pixel's dual-camera system, an on-device security chip and a Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report processor.

Alphabet, the Mountain View, Calif., advertising, search and tech giant, will sell the Pixel 5a directly as well as via SoftBank's SFTBY carrier stores.

Unlike previous models, Pixel will not be sold in markets such as Europe, Australia and most of Asia, according to Bloomberg.

Google has already previewed its more expensive Pixel 6 models, which are slated to debut later this year.

Earlier this month, Google unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which will contain “Google Tensor, the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel,” the company tweeted.

"The highlight of Tensor is that it can process Google’s most powerful artificial intelligence and machine learnings models directly on Pixel6. You’ll see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition and many other Pixel 6 features.”

Leading smartphone sellers Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Samsung Electronics SSNLF also design their own processors.

Last month, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer explained why he likes the stock after Alphabet reported second-quarter results that lapped the company's results from a year earlier and topped analyst estimates. Alphabet’s revenue jumped 62% to $61.9 billion.

At last check Alphabet shares were trading 1.3% lower around $2,730.

