5 Top Stock Gainers Monday: Fly Leasing, Houghton Mifflin, Boeing

Fly Leasing,Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Humanigen, Bluebird Bio and Boeing are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were falling Monday as Wall Street grappled with the uncertainty of the forced liquidation of positions held by U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Fly Leasing | Increase 26%

Shares of Fly Leasing (FLY) - Get Report jumped after the commercial aircraft leasing company agreed to be purchased by an affiliate of the Washington private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG) - Get Report.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

2. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt | Increase 18.9%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) - Get Report rose after News Corp. (NWSA) - Get Report agreed to acquire the company's books and media segment for $349 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said it will now focus on its education segment. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

3. Humanigen | Increase 87.4%

Humanigen (HGEN) soared after the biopharma said its lead drug candidate met the main goal of improved survival without the need for mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in a late-stage trial.

The trial had enrolled 520 participants across 29 sites in the United States and Brazil.

4. Bluebird Bio | Increase 6%

Shares of Bluebird Bio (BLUE) - Get Report were rising after the company and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report said the Food and Drug Administration had approved Abecma as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

The approval was based on positive results from a Phase 2 trial.

5. Boeing | Increase 1.9%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares gained after Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report said it added 100 firm orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX 7 in a sign of confidence for the troubled jet that was grounded for more than a year following two fatal crashes.

