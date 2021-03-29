5 Top Stock Gainers Monday: Fly Leasing, Houghton Mifflin, Boeing
Stocks were falling Monday as Wall Street grappled with the uncertainty of the forced liquidation of positions held by U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:
1. Fly Leasing | Increase 26%
Shares of Fly Leasing (FLY) - Get Report jumped after the commercial aircraft leasing company agreed to be purchased by an affiliate of the Washington private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG) - Get Report.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
2. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt | Increase 18.9%
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) - Get Report rose after News Corp. (NWSA) - Get Report agreed to acquire the company's books and media segment for $349 million.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said it will now focus on its education segment. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
3. Humanigen | Increase 87.4%
Humanigen (HGEN) soared after the biopharma said its lead drug candidate met the main goal of improved survival without the need for mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in a late-stage trial.
The trial had enrolled 520 participants across 29 sites in the United States and Brazil.
4. Bluebird Bio | Increase 6%
Shares of Bluebird Bio (BLUE) - Get Report were rising after the company and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report said the Food and Drug Administration had approved Abecma as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
The approval was based on positive results from a Phase 2 trial.
5. Boeing | Increase 1.9%
Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares gained after Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report said it added 100 firm orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX 7 in a sign of confidence for the troubled jet that was grounded for more than a year following two fatal crashes.
Boeing is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.