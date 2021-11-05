Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
NBA Teams Up With DraftKings to Expand Sports Betting
NBA Teams Up With DraftKings to Expand Sports Betting
Publish date:

Facebook Parent Meta May Soon Be Coming to a Store Near You

As one of its first steps toward forging its new identity as a metaverse, Meta Platforms, parent of Facebook, may soon be expanding into retail.
Author:

As one of its first steps toward forging its new identity as a metaverse, Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report may soon be expanding into retail.

According to a report by The New York Times, the Menlo Park, Calif., company formerly known as Facebook has been in discussions about opening brick-and-mortar stores since last year.

While the project is not definitive and could end up falling through, the vision is to show visitors the various gadgets created by Meta's Reality Labs division: virtual reality headsets, portal video calling gadgets and the augmented reality glasses known as Stories developed with Ray-Ban. ESLOF

Envisioned with a minimalist design, the stores would be the first brick-and-mortar concept for a company that has been operating exclusively online since launching in 2004, the Times reported. 

TheStreet Recommends

The flagship store had been slated to open in Burlingame, Calif., where Meta has a Reality Labs office.

The documents viewed by the NYT emphasized words like "curiosity," "closeness" and an "open and connected" world in its vision of the retail stores used to highlight online experiences. 

Initial ideas for the stores included names like Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations and Facebook Reality Store before Facebook Store was chosen — although the change to Meta may also put that into question, the paper said.

The company has said that its Oculus brand, which includes several virtual reality headsets, will be discontinued and released with the Meta name.

Currently, more than 3.5 billion people worldwide use Facebook and other Meta-owned apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

At last check Meta shares were trading up 2% at $342.51.

PPG Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks to PPG Industries CEO

Canada Goose Hopes Investors Flock to IPO
INVESTING

Canada Goose Shares Fly Higher on Surprise Q2 Profit

Shake Shack Lead
EARNINGS

Shake Shack Stock Soars on Narrower Third-Quarter Loss, Sales Jump

Lionsgate, Black Label Media Headed for Split on Two Upcoming Pictures
EARNINGS

Lionsgate Entertainment Stock Soars on Possible Starz Spinoff

Apple
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Drops Mask Requirement at 100 Retail Stores

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
MARKETS

Peloton Stock Faces $8.5 Billion Wipeout As Home Fitness Craze Fades, Sales Forecasts Slashed

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Soars On 'Game Changing' Data For COVID Antiviral Pill

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Nasdaq Tops 16,000, S&P 500 Hits Record High on Jobs Gain, Pfizer, Google