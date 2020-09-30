Duke Energy, Datadog, Canada Goose: 5 Top Gainers for Wednesday
Stocks were rising Wednesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated he expects to reach agreement on a stimulus package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. private payrolls and Chicago PMI also lifted sentiment.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:
1. Sunnova Energy | Percentage Increase Over 12%
Shares of Sunnova Energy (NOVA) - Get Report were climbing after J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse assumed lead coverage of the solar and energy storage services company with an overweight rating and price target of $34, up from $29. The stock should attract investors looking for exposure to the de-carbonization, decentralization, and digitization of energy, Strouse said.
2. Canada Goose | Percentage Increase Over 5%
Canada Goose (GOOS) - Get Report shares were taking off after Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded the luxury coat maker to outperform from market perform with a price target of $36, up from $23. The company is well-positioned as an outdoor resource amid the coronavirus pandemic, as a leading brand in stores, and as a global luxury beneficiary as China improves faster, Chen said.
3. Genetron Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 24%
Genetron Holdings (GTH) advanced after the Beijing-based precision oncology company said its blood-based next-generation sequencing test, HCCscreen, has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
4. Duke Energy | Percentage Increase Over 6%
Shares of Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report gained after The Wall Street Journal reported the power giant rebuffed a potential takeover bid from NextEra Energy (NEE) - Get Report, the world’s largest utility owner by market value, paving the way for another bid.
5. Datadog | Percentage Increase Over 14%
Shares of Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report jumped after the provider of a security platform for cloud applications said it partnered with software giant Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Report Azure cloud unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.