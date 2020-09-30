TheStreet
Duke Energy, Datadog, Canada Goose: 5 Top Gainers for Wednesday

Sunnova Energy, Canada Goose, Genetron Holdings, Duke Energy and Datadog are some of Wednesday's stock gainers.
Stocks were rising Wednesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated he expects to reach agreement on a stimulus package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. private payrolls and Chicago PMI also lifted sentiment.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Sunnova Energy | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Shares of Sunnova Energy  (NOVA) - Get Report were climbing after J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse assumed lead coverage of the solar and energy storage services company with an overweight rating and price target of $34, up from $29. The stock should attract investors looking for exposure to the de-carbonization, decentralization, and digitization of energy, Strouse said. 

2. Canada Goose | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Canada Goose  (GOOS) - Get Report shares were taking off after Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded the luxury coat maker to outperform from market perform with a price target of $36, up from $23. The company is well-positioned as an outdoor resource amid the coronavirus pandemic, as a leading brand in stores, and as a global luxury beneficiary as China improves faster, Chen said.

3. Genetron Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 24%

Genetron Holdings (GTH) advanced after the Beijing-based precision oncology company said its blood-based next-generation sequencing test, HCCscreen, has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

4. Duke Energy | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Shares of Duke Energy  (DUK) - Get Report gained after The Wall Street Journal reported the power giant rebuffed a potential takeover bid from NextEra Energy  (NEE) - Get Report, the world’s largest utility owner by market value, paving the way for another bid.

5. Datadog | Percentage Increase Over 14%

Shares of Datadog  (DDOG) - Get Report jumped after the provider of a security platform for cloud applications said it partnered with software giant Microsoft’s  (MSFT) - Get Report Azure cloud unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.