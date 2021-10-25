Dow, S&P Hit Record Highs; Tesla Passes $1 Trillion Valuation

Stocks were climbing Monday ahead of a series of earnings reports, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report surpassed $1 trillion valuation.

The Dow was up 55 points, or 0.16%, to 35,732, while the S&P 500 rose 0.46% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.94%.

Chris Larkin, managing director of trading with E*Trade Financial, said "stocks appeared to look past inflation concerns and rising interest rates last week, as Q3 earnings mostly continued to surprise to the upside and the broad market hit new all-time highs for the first time in more than six weeks."

"So, with the market demonstrating that it’s favoring earnings reports over economic reads, we could be in for a ride this week with a deluge of big tech earnings — some of the biggest market-cap companies out there," Larkin said. "And as we narrow in on the last week of trading for the month, the stock market is in a position to make a run at one of its better Octobers in recent years."

Around 165 S&P companies will report September quarter profits this week, including a host of big tech companies that comprise more than a fifth of the benchmark's overall weight: Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.

With 117 companies reporting so far, collective S&P 500 profits are set to rise 34.8% from last year to $430.3 billion, with fourth quarter earnings forecast to rise another 22.8% to $435.3 billion.

Tesla surged after the electric vehicle maker passed the $1 trillion dollar mark amid a $4.4 billion order from rental giant Hertz Global (HTZ) - Get Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Report and a price target boost from Morgan Stanley.

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report shares fell sharply after PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report, which was linked to a $45 billion takeover of the social media company last week, said it is not pursuing an acquisition of the company.

Facebook slipped earlier in the session, but moved higher after a trove of papers obtained by a company whistleblower that highlighted everything from concern over the declining interest of teen users on the social media platform to its role in the January Capitol riots were released ahead of the group's third quarter earnings