Dow Jones Winner and Losers This Week - Dec. 20

Dow Jones crowns Home Depot as one of the stock winners this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time highs once again, as the market ignored the impeachment of Donald Trump. Only two stocks finished in the red this week suggesting that negative news isn't having as much of an influence on traders. Jim Cramer was asked if impeachment matters to the stock market on Mad Money this week.



Dow Jones Industrial Winners This Week

1) Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) - Get Report | Percentage Increase: +4.75% | Friday Closing Price: $47.45

A week after appearing second on this list, Cisco returns to claim the top spot. Jim Cramer told his audience on Mad Money that he is bullish on Cisco last week and the market seems to be listening to the 'Wall Street Addict'.

Cisco Systems Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco Systems a Buy with a rating score of B.

2) Home Depot HD | Percentage Increase: +3.32% | Friday Closing Price: $221.19

Cramer mentioned he would still be buying Home Depot shares this week on Mad Money and the stock ended positively. A stock favorite of Real Money expert Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle, HD is up 28.29% year-to-date.

Home Depot Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings



TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3) Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Percentage Increase: +3.31% | Friday Closing Price: $146.19

Johnson & Johnson got a boost this week after a Morgan Stanley analyst boosted his rating for the drug company. The price target was raised from $145 to $170

Johnson & Johnson Company Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Johnson & Johnson a Buy with a rating score of B+.

Dow Jones Industrial Losers This Week

1) Boeing Company (BA) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: -4% | Friday Closing Price: $328.00

The bad news continued for the airline manufacturer this week as it retains the top spot and one of two stocks in the (DJIA) whose shares fell this week. Boeing shares declined after indefinitely suspending production of its grounded 737 MAX jet.



Boeing got more bad news on Friday after the launch of its Starliner spacecraft failed to make it into the orbit sought by Boeing and NASA.

Boeing Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Boeing a Hold with a rating score of C+.

2) Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: -0.16% | Friday Closing Price: $125.36

Despite being one of the best stocks of the year for TheStreet, Procter & Gamble were unable to increase their price this week. It beat earnings back in October but TheStreet suggested to look elsewhere for a new high.

Procter & Gamble Company Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Procter & Gamble as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

3) McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: +0.04% | Friday Closing Price: $197.14

Technically, McDonald's ended the week higher than they were a week ago but so did every stock but Boeing in the Dow this week. There are no signs you need to stop loving it as the fast-food giant is still rated as one of the best franchises to buy.

McDonald's Company Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates McDonald's as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.