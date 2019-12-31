Dow Jones 5 Biggest Winners in The Stock Market This Year

A list of the biggest winners and losers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2019. This year was one of the best years ever for the stock market as we hit new highs and these were the stocks that made it happen

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2019 at 28,538.44 (+21.91) hitting all-time highs all year. TheStreet's expert analyst team calculated the best performers by the percentage change in the Dow Jones from this year.

1. Apple AAPL | Percentage Increase: +85.78% | 2019 Closing Price: $293.60

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report was TheStreet's best stock of the year and Annie Gaus wrapped up what made the tech giant's 2019 a turnaround year.

Apple Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A.

2. Microsoft Corp MSFT | Percentage Increase: +54.76% | 2019 Closing Price: $157.74

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - Get Report was TheStreet's 3rd best stock of the year and Eric Jhonsa shared what helped the software giant's market cap soar above $1 trillion in 2019.

Microsoft Corp Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft Corp as a Buy with a rating score of A.

2. JP Morgan Chase JPM | Percentage Increase: +42.25% | 2019 Closing Price: $139.48

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report is the 6th biggest bank in the world and celebrated a great year for its shareholders. A trade deal could be a big win for the bank this year as President Trump stated that phase one of the trade deal will be signed on January 15th.

JP Morgan Chase Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates JP Morgan Chase as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

4. Visa Inc. V | Percentage Increase: +41.90% | 2019 Closing Price: $187.90

Visa (V) - Get Report was TheStreet's 18th best stock of the year. Visa continues to benefit from a global structural trend as the world is moving to a cashless society and growth in global payments.

Visa Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Visa as a Buy with a rating score of A.

5. United Technologies Corp UTX | Percentage Increase: +40.20% | 2019 Closing Price: $135.13

Jim Cramer recommended United Technologies earlier in December along with Honeywell. United Technologies (UTX) - Get Report raised its full-year guidance after third-quarter earnings.

United Technologies Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates United Technologies as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

