Intel, American Express and Visa were the top-performing stocks in the Dow Jones this week after fighting off the side-effects from China's coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed this week at 28,989.73 after falling over -1%. The spread of the coronavirus in China was being reported in cities across America, sending caution throughout the stock market. TheStreet's expert analyst team calculated the best performers by the percentage change in the Dow Jones for the week ending Jan. 24.

1. Intel Corp INTC | Percentage Increase: +14.77% | Friday Closing Price: $68.47

Intel.Corp (INTC) - Get Report was able to ignore the doomsday virus scare in the news after analysts at Jefferies upgraded the stock earlier this week. Intel shares opened at the highest levels in nearly two decades Friday after they topped their fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

Eric Jhonsa gave his seven key takeaways after Intel reported earnings to help investors trade the stock moving forward. If you're looking to trade Intel after it surged to new highs read TheStreet's guide or hear from Jim Cramer why the stock should not be downgraded.

Intel Corp Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Intel Corp as a Buy with a rating score of A.

2. American Express Company AXP | Percentage Increase: +3.49% | Friday Closing Price: $135.11

American Express (AXP) - Get Report posted strong fourth-quarter earnings Friday and sent the stock surging. TheStreet took a look at the charts after American Express beat earnings to see if the stock remains overbought. The credit card company is testing annual risk levels and causes concern.

American Express Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates American Express as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

3. Visa V | Percentage Increase: +2.02% | Friday Closing Price: $205

Coming off a strong 2019 as one of the top five stocks in the Dow, Visa (V) - Get Report is gaining before it reports earnings next week. Visa started 2020 by acquiring fintech company Plaid for $5 billion. Plaid is used by many financial apps for its data network.

TheStreet said the acquisition of Plaid will help Visa stay a step ahead of its rivals. Some of the financial apps that use Plaid are Acorns, Betterment, Expensify, and Venmo. All eyes will be on Visa as it reports earnings on January 30th.

Visa Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Visa as a Buy with a rating score of A.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

