Microsoft is Best Stock in Dow Jones This Week: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft, IBM, and UnitedHealth were the best stocks in the Dow Jones this week after Uber earnings and cruise ships were hit by the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed this week at 29,102.51 after increasing by almost 800 points. TheStreet's expert analyst team calculated the best performers by the percentage change in the Dow Jones for the week ending Feb. 7th.

1. Microsoft MSFT | Percentage Increase: +8.02% | Friday Closing Price: $183.89

Microsoft is on a two-week winning streak after being the best stock from last week. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is up 13% on the year and is improving its cloud computing for improved growth.

Google Alphabet shared its plan to catch up to Microsoft's cloud division during its earnings call. Microsoft doesn’t break out revenue for Azure but they did tell investors they grew 62% in Q4.

Microsoft Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A.

2. International Business Machines IBM | Percentage Increase: +6.73% | Friday Closing Price: $153.41

IBM once again makes our list as the second-best stock of the week, IBM (IBM) - Get Report recently reported great earnings and Wall Street shared their opinions on what 2020 looks like for they're saying about the big beat.

IBM Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates IBM as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH | Percentage Increase: +6.16% | Friday Closing Price: $289.22

Earlier this month, UnitedHealth reported stellar earnings and beat forecasts. Optum sales hit $113 billion for the 2019 year.

UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report continued this week's positive results by leading the rally this on Wednesday. Most of the Democratic Party has softened their stance on Medicare-for-All (except Bernie Sanders) which is good news for the insurance industry.

UnitedHealth Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates UnitedHealth as a Buy with a rating score of A.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

