Best Stocks in Dow Jones: Is Home Depot a Buy or Sell?

Home Depot, Walmart and Procter & Gamble were the best stocks in the Dow Jones this week as Walmart workers brace for job cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed this week at 28,992.41 after falling over 450 points. TheStreet's expert analyst team calculated the best performers by the percentage change in the Dow Jones for the week ending Feb. 21st.

1. Procter & Gamble | Percentage Increase: +1.39% | Friday Closing Price: $126.70

The CFO at Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report warned Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak will have an impact on the company's results in China. There are 387 suppliers in China for Procter & Gamble and face their own challenges.

Procter & Gamble Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Procter & Gamble as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

2. Home Depot HD | Percentage Increase: +1.23% | Friday Closing Price: $245.34

Jim Cramer liked what he is seeing from Home Depot (HD) - Get Report on Mad Money this week. Home Depot fell on Friday but still remains a buy.

It was announced this week that Home Depot Canada will hire 5,500 workers to support its busy spring season.

Home Depot Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. Walmart WMT | Percentage Increase: +0.97% | Friday Closing Price: $118.58

Walmart missed earnings forecasts earlier this week. Walmart (WMT) - Get Report put the blame on holiday season seeing lower sales volumes. Walmart warned that growth for the full quarter will likely come in less than half the 3% to 4% growth it had been expecting.

Unfortunately, more bad news came this week when it was reported that Walmart workers are bracing for job cuts after announcing the ‘Great Workplace’ program, a sweeping overhaul of how the company staffs its big-box stores.

Walmart Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Walmart as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

