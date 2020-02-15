Nike, Visa, and UnitedHealth were the best stocks in the Dow Jones this week after Nvidia earnings and Michael Avenatti was found guilty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed this week at 29,370.83 after increasing over 350 points. TheStreet's expert analyst team calculated the best performers by the percentage change in the Dow Jones for the week ending Feb. 14th.

1. Nike NKE | Percentage Increase: +4.12% | Friday Closing Price: $103.54

Nike (NKE) - Get Report recently revealed their uniforms for this summer's Olympics in Japan to much fanfare. Several other countries are signed with Nike other than the U.S. including South Korea, Brazil, and Nigeria. Nike also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share.

Nike's week ended with some fireworks as Michael Avenatti, the lawyer of Stormi Daniels who clashed with President Trump, was found guilty of attempting to extort Nike for $25 million. Avenatti threatened to go public with Nike employees tampering with amateur employees

Nike Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nike as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

2. Visa V | Percentage Increase: +3.72% | Friday Closing Price: $210.29

Visa (V) - Get Report reported earnings recently and shares fell after they reported profit and revenue rose 10%, in line with analysts' estimates. TheStreet shared a guide on how to trade Visa following earnings.

Unfortunately for Visa, China chose Mastercard for their central bank. China has made a strong effort to open up its capital markets to outside participants.

Visa Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Visa as a Buy with a rating score of A.

3. UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH | Percentage Increase: +3.31% | Friday Closing Price: $298.78

Jim Cramer included UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report in his discussion with Katherine Ross about what stocks investors should buy or and what sector you should avoid this week.

UnitedHealth got good news in New Hampshire this week as Bernie Sanders won the primary. You're probably asking yourself, "why is that good news?" The reason is simple, some see Sanders' ascension as a good thing for the re-election chances of Donald Trump and therefore a no-go for Sanders' healthcare plan Medicare for All.

UnitedHealth Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates UnitedHealth as a Buy with a rating score of A.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.