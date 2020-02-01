Best Stocks in Dow Jones Feb. 1- Buy or Sell?

Microsoft, IBM, and McDonald's were the best stocks in the Dow Jones this week after the coronavirus was declared a public health emergency in the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell another 1% and closed this week at 28,256.03. The spread of the coronavirus to the U.S. was declared a public health emergency sending the stocks down 600 points. TheStreet's expert analyst team calculated the best performers by the percentage change in the Dow Jones for the week ending Jan. 31.

1. Microsoft MSFT | Percentage Increase: +3.14% | Friday Closing Price: $170.23

Microsoft beat earnings this week to continue its climb higher. Their cloud offering Azure saw their revenues grow 62%, which beat estimates of 59% growth. Microsoft is at the top of its game, generating tons of cash and showing no signs of slowing down.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report continued its winning streak to 15 consecutive quarters and if you're looking for how to trade the stock, please read TheStreet's how to trade column as it's below the earnings risky level. Microsoft is also going to be participating in the festivities this week as it will be airing its commercial 'Be The One' Sunday

Microsoft Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A.

2. International Business Machines IBM | Percentage Increase: +2.26% | Friday Closing Price: $143.73

IBM (IBM) - Get Report beat revenue and earnings expectations while issuing a strong 2020 earnings guidance last week which carried into this week. The stock started to dip before CEO Ginni Rometty announced she would down in April and will be replaced by Arvind Krishna.

Krishna is the head of the company’s cloud computing business. IBM stock soared 5% after the news of the CEO change.

IBM Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates IBM as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. McDonald's Corp MCD | Percentage Increase: +1.29% | Friday Closing Price: $213.97

Last week, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report decided to halt operations in five cities of China's Hubei Province due to the coronavirus outbreak. McDonald's posted fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat analysts' forecasts.

Strong same store sales led the way for the fast food chain. Is the next question for McDonald's how high can the stock go? The stock has doubled since 2015 and has no signs of slowing down, even with the coronavirus out there.

McDonald's Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates McDonald's as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

