The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a historic year hitting all-time highs but these stocks did not contribute much to those historic highs. These stocks were the only three stocks who were negative in 2019. Take a look at the 2019 stock market losers waking up in 2020 with a hangover from a year they want to turn around.

1) Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA | Percentage Decrease: -13.71% | Friday Closing Price: $58.96

Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report had a year they would like to forget in 2019. In November, Walgreens was said to be in talks to go private. Jim Cramer discussed what Walgreens going private would mean for CVS. Unfortunately, Walgreens has faced resistance to the discussion to go private.

Walgreens Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rate Walgreens as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

2) Pfizer Inc PFE | Percentage Decrease: -10.24% | Friday Closing Price: $39.18

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report had stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings in October but has not been able to move much higher than 2% since Nov. 1. Jim Cramer thought drug stocks were too cheap after earnings but were unable to bring the stock out of the red.

Pfizer Inc Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rate Pfizer Inc as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

3) 3M Company MMM | Percentage Decrease: -7.41% | Friday Closing Price: $176.42

3M Company (MMM) - Get Report was downgraded earlier this month by a UBS analyst. Last week, 3M rose after J.P. Morgan analyst upgraded shares of the industrial conglomerate to neutral from underweight.

3M Company Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rate 3M Company as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.