Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why This Technical Analyst Expects a Market Pullback
Why This Technical Analyst Expects a Market Pullback
Publish date:

Dow Hits Record High; Bitcoin, Ether, US Steel Surge

The Dow reaches an intraday high following the weekend passage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Author:
and

Stocks climbed Monday, with the Dow reaching a record high, as investors prepared for an important week for inflation-related economic data releases following the weekend passage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50, or 0.14%, to 36,378, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.09%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.23% at last check.

"The stock market kicked off November the way it wrapped up October — with bulls in charge," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading, E*Trade Financial. "Boosted by a vote of confidence from the Fed, the S&P hit new record highs each day to log its strongest week since June and sent small-caps higher." 

Larkin added that "we don’t have a crystal ball to predict the next pullback, but with the market continuing to push to new highs, traders should be prepared for the possibility of the old adage, 'what goes up must come down', becoming a reality."

TheStreet Recommends

Stocks ended last week on a high note, with the S&P 500 extending its advance to a fifth consecutive week thanks in part to a stronger-than-expected reading for October jobs gains, dovish signaling from the Federal Reserve on interest rates and a solid corporate earnings season.

In company news, United States Steel  (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report jumped, leading solid gains for its sector rivals, after lawmakers passed a $1 trillion "once in a generation" infrastructure bill that will direct billions of investments into roads, rail and public transportation

Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report shares traded at a record high Monday, lifting the value of the Google parent company past $2 trillion for the first time, joining Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report as the only American companies to have passed that historic threshold. 

Ether continued its record-setting rally, surpassing $4,700 for the first time, as the cryptocurrency that runs on the Ethereum blockchain continued to both ride bitcoin’s coattails and attract retail and institutional interest amid inflation concerns.

Bitcoin traded higher after briefly topping $66,000 overnight on Sunday with an eye to breaching its previous record of $66,975 reached on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report slumped after founder and CEO Elon Musk indicated he could sell around 10% of his stake in the clean-energy carmaker.

Bank of England: U.K. Lenders Could Weather a 'Disorderly' Brexit
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto-as-payment fueling illegal activity: BoE's Andrew Bailey

With Tokyo Posing A Challenge To Hong Kong's Financial Hub Crown, Are Companies Likely To Head For Japan? Analysts Weigh In
INVESTING

Election Puts Japan on Track For More Stimulus

IM Cannabis Lead
STOCKS

Marijuana stocks soar amid leaked legalization bill

Nextdoor Lead
INVESTING

Nextdoor Stock Rockets on First Day of Trading

Darkened photo of falling poker chips with text overlay that reads "What Are Blue Chip Stocks?"
B

What Is a Blue-Chip Stock? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Top 3 Areas Where Delta Air Lines Expects to See Big Gains in 2017
INVESTING

Delta Air, American, United Rise as U.S. Readmits Foreign Travelers

Coty Inc. Shares Crumble on Supply-Chain Issues
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Coty, Trade Desk, Palo Alto Networks

Trump Draws Attention to Tom Steyer's $10 Million Impeachment Campaign
BITCOIN

Tom Steyer Takes Aim at Billionaires, Slams Crypto