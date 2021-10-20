October 20, 2021
Earnings Recap: Verizon, Netflix, United Airlines
Dow Hits Intraday Record; S&P 500 Climbs on Strong Earnings

The Dow reaches an intraday high and S&P flirts with a record amid strong earnings reports.
Stocks reached record levels in mixed trading Wednesday, boosted by solid corporate earnings and a record for bitcoin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which hit an intraday record, was up 151 points, or 0.43%, to 35,606, while the S&P 500 rose 0.27% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.21%.

Surging energy prices, supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages are adding cost and margin pressures to a host of companies this earnings season. Consumer-brands giants Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report and Nestle NSRGY planning price increases that will likely keep inflation ticking higher over the coming months.

Bank of America's closely tracked survey of fund managers said this month that inflation remains the market's key "tail risk," followed by weakness in China and a renewed surge in Covid infections over the winter.

Still, with collective S&P 500 profits set to rise 32% from last year to $421.4 billion -- and big-name tech companies such as Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report yet to report -- stocks have been able, for the moment at least, to shrug off inflation concerns and the likely reaction to them by the Federal Reserve.

Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report jumped following an upgrade and price target boost from Credit Suisse ahead of next week's third-quarter-earnings report.

Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report shares surged following a report that suggested the social media site could be a takeover target of online payments group PayPal  (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report.

Bitcoin continued climbing, passing $60,000 for the first time since the spring, as the first bitcoin futures-based U.S. exchange traded fund hauled in more than $570 million of assets in its first day. Some analysts say that's a sign that investors remain confident of the viability of the world’s biggest digital currency.

Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report shares tumbled on reports that it's facing delays in the production of its coronavirus vaccine candidate

