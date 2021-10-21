Dow Falls on Pause in Earnings-Driven Rally; Tesla Boosts Nasdaq

Stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors paused an earnings-driven rally that lifted the Dow to an intraday high during the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,538, while the S&P 500 was up 0.13%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.54%.

Tesla was a big component of the Nasdaq's increase after the electric-vehicle maker posted record third-quarter earnings but said that ramping up production at new plants in Texas and Germany would pressure profit margins over the final months of the year.

Weekly jobless claims fell to 290,000 over the period ending Oct. 16, the Labor Department said, down 6,000 from the previous week and below the 300,000 Dow Jones estimate.

"Good jobs plus high inflation creates a significant one-two punch against the Fed’s accommodative stance," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial.

"Easing and even rate increases down the road could start to be accelerated if we see more momentum like this, which perversely could create headwinds for the market."

Keep in mind, Loewengart added, "we’re near or at record highs, so this could create some volatility, but the past couple weeks have really been all about earnings, so positive news on that front could keep the bullish momentum going."

Evergrande rattled markets late Wednesday after saying that it had terminated an agreement to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit to rival Chinese developer Hopson for about $2.6 billion

Unilever (UL) - Get Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR Report, the world's biggest consumer brands company -- and the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream -- added its name to a list of companies, including Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report and Nestle (NSRGY) - Get NSRGY Report, warning that higher input costs will both add to sticky inflation prospects and higher consumer prices.

IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report shares slumped after another earnings report was marred by softer-than-expected revenues ahead of the planned separation of its legacy infrastructure business.

Bitcoin continued its ascent into record territory on Thursday, extending Wednesday’s gains as broader optimism about digital assets stoked by the token’s run helped push the overall value of cryptocurrencies to an all-time peak.