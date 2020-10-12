Dillard's, Cloudflare: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Dillard's, Cloudflare, DouYo International, Plantronics and LivaNova are five of the top stock gainers Monday.

Stocks were rising Monday as Wall Street prepared for quarterly earnings reports from the biggest banks in the United States, while remaining optimistic about further fiscal stimulus.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Dillard's | Percentage Increase 39%

Retailer Dillard's (DDS) - Get Report surged following news of a stake purchased by Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) - Get Report Ted Weschler and a price target increase from Wedbush Securities analyst Jennifer Redding, who lifted her price target on Dillard's by $16 to $46 a share.

2. Cloudflare | Percentage Increase 18%

Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report climbed after the internet infrastructure company announced Cloudflare One, a network-as-a-service solution for cloud-based security, performance, and control through a single user interface.

3. DouYu International | Percentage Increase 9%

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) - Get Report was soaring following its agreement to be acquired by fellow Chinese streaming company Huya (HUYA) - Get Report in an all-share deal. Bloomberg estimated the deal has a market value of more than $11 billion.

4. Plantronics| Percentage Increase 20%

Plantronics (PLT) - Get Report jumped after the communications equipment maker was upgraded by Northland analyst Michael Latimore to outperform from market perform with an unchanged price target of $24. The analyst said that channel checks indicate the company continues to benefit from a "strong headset and video tailwind."

5. LivaNova PLC| Percentage Increase 6%

LivaNova (LIVN) - Get Report climbed after the London-based investment firm PrimeStone Capital sent a letter to the medical device maker's board urging them to consider strategic options including selling parts of its business, refreshing its board and hiring a new finance chief.



