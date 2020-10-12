Dillard's, Cloudflare: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Dillard's, Cloudflare: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Dillard's, Cloudflare, DouYo International, Plantronics and LivaNova are five of the top stock gainers Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were rising Monday as Wall Street prepared for quarterly earnings reports from the biggest banks in the United States, while remaining optimistic about further fiscal stimulus.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Dillard's | Percentage Increase 39%

Retailer Dillard's  (DDS) - Get Report surged following news of a stake purchased by Berkshire Hathaway's  (BRK.A) - Get Report Ted Weschler and a price target increase from Wedbush Securities analyst Jennifer Redding, who lifted her price target on Dillard's by $16 to $46 a share.

2. Cloudflare | Percentage Increase 18%

Cloudflare  (NET) - Get Report climbed after the internet infrastructure company announced Cloudflare One, a network-as-a-service solution for cloud-based security, performance, and control through a single user interface. 

3. DouYu International | Percentage Increase 9%

DouYu International Holdings  (DOYU) - Get Report was soaring following its agreement to be acquired by fellow Chinese streaming company Huya  (HUYA) - Get Report in an all-share deal. Bloomberg estimated the deal has a market value of more than $11 billion.

4. Plantronics| Percentage Increase 20%

Plantronics  (PLT) - Get Report jumped after the communications equipment maker was upgraded by Northland analyst Michael Latimore to outperform from market perform with an unchanged price target of $24. The analyst said that channel checks indicate the company continues to benefit from a "strong headset and video tailwind."

5. LivaNova PLC| Percentage Increase 6%

LivaNova  (LIVN) - Get Report climbed after the London-based investment firm PrimeStone Capital sent a letter to the medical device maker's board urging them to consider strategic options including selling parts of its business, refreshing its board and hiring a new finance chief.


Amazon Prime Day Sales Topped $7 Billion: Internet Retailer
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Amazon Prime Day Expectations

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Leads CEO Effort to Save Dreamers
INVESTING

Facebook's Zuckerberg Announces Ban on Holocaust-Denial Posts

Google Thermostat Lead
INVESTING

Google Launches New Nest Thermostat for More Energy Savings

It's Raining Yen, Stocks Soaked
MARKETS

Dow Soars and Nasdaq Jumps 3% as Big Tech Rallies

What Is a College 529 Plan?
Financial Advisor Center

529 Plans: Understanding Changes to Help with College Funding

3 ETFs May Benefit if Investors Like Cisco's 4Q Results
INVESTING

Cisco, Arista Cut to Neutral On Concern About Network Demand

How to Invest for Retirement in 2019
RETIREMENT

12 Tips to Invest for Retirement

Tencent-backed Kuaishou Launches Short Video App For Global Audience - And It Looks Similar To TikTok
INVESTING

TikTok Rival Triller in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC