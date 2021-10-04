October 4, 2021
The Rise of Plant-Based Food Stocks in 2021
Defensive Stocks to Shine as Growth Slows: Morgan Stanley

Defensive stocks are the way to go as growth slows and the Fed tightens policy, Morgan Stanley investment chief Wilson says.
Defensive stocks are the way to go, as economic growth slows and the Federal Reserve tightens policy, says Mike Wilson, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley.

“Large-cap quality leadership since March is signaling what we believe is about to happen — decelerating growth and tightening financial conditions,” he wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

GDP growth totaled 6.7% in the second quarter, but economists anticipate that pace will decelerate going into year-end, and they forecast 3% to 4% growth for next year.

Meanwhile, Fed officials have indicated the central bank is likely to begin tapering its bond purchases next month and may raise interest rates next year.

“The question for many investors now is whether the price action has already discounted these fundamental outcomes. The short answer, in our view, is no,” Wilson said.

He recommends a so-called barbell strategy for defensive stocks, including health care and staples, which should withstand the hit to earnings from sliding growth and rising inflation. 

Financial stocks should benefit from rising interest rates, he said.

As for inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, rose 4.3% year-on-year in August.

Stay away from consumer discretionary stocks, Wilson warns. They are “especially vulnerable to a payback in demand from last year’s overconsumption,” he said.

Wilson prefers services companies rather than goods companies, because demand in services is more pent-up. T

The outlook for technology stocks is dimming as the work-from-home trend reverses a bit, he said. Semiconductor companies are most at risk, given the global chip shortage, Wilson said.

