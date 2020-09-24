Darden, E.W. Scripps, Exact Sciences: 5 Top Gainers for Thursday

Stocks rose Thursday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he plans to resume fiscal stimulus talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mnuchin told a Senate Banking Committee hearing Thursday that a targeted pandemic relief package was “still needed.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Thursday:

1. Owens & Minor | Percentage Increase 55%

Owens & Minor (OMI) - Get Report shares skyrocketed Thursday after the maker of medical supplies including personal protection equipment raised its earnings guidance. Demand for PPE has risen dramatically since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Exact Sciences | Percentage Increase 23%

Exact Sciences (EXAS) - Get Report jumped as the cancer-screening-technology company presented at a Cowen event, the Liquid Biopsy Summit, where CEO Kevin Conroy discussed new early data for the company's multicancer-screening technology.

3. E.W. Scripps | Percentage Increase 14%

E.W. Scripps (SSP) - Get Report climbed after the local-television broadcaster said it agreed to acquire ION Media in a $2.65 billion deal, with backing from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Get Report. ION Media operates more than 60 TV stations in most major American media markets.

4. Jefferies Financial Group | Percentage Increase 9%

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) - Get Report rose after the financial services company reported record third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates. Revenues totaled $1.38 billion, up 78% from the $777 million a year ago, while net earnings came in at $268 million, up from the $65 million a year ago.

5. Darden Restaurants | Percentage Increase 9%

Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report rose after the owner of Olive Garden and Capital Grille reported stronger-than-expected adjusted profit for the latest quarter and reinstated its dividend. Revenue for the fiscal first quarter totaled $1.53 billion, down 28% from $2.13 billion in the year-ago quarter