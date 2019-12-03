Cyber Monday Sales Hit Record $9.4 Billion

Cyber Monday was a big one -- the biggest online shopping day of all time in the U.S.

According to Adobe Analytics, this year's Cyber Monday hit $9.4 billion in sales. That's an increase of 19.7% over last year, with online sales via smartphones accounting for one-third of Cyber Monday sales at $3.1 billion, representing 46% growth from last year. In addition, buy online, pickup in-store/curbside (BOPIS) sales grew by 41% year over year, according to Adobe.

The top selling items on Cyber Monday, Adobe said, included Frozen 2 Toys, L.O.L Surprise Dolls, NERF products, Madden 20, Nintendo Switch, Jedi Fallen Order, Samsung (SSNLF) TVs, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Fire TV, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report AirPods and air fryers.

In past years, Amazon has been the single most dominant holiday retailer when it comes to online sales; in 2018, Amazon accounted for roughly one-third of all online holiday sales according to Rakuten Intelligence. But this year, there's some evidence that rival Walmart (WMT) - Get Report could be closing the gap, at least when it comes to mobile purchases.

App Annie, mobile insights and analytics firm, reported that Walmart was the most downloaded app on Black Friday this year, surpassing Amazon, which was the second most downloaded. Target's app was third, followed by Ebates and Wish. Walmart offered an aggressive slate of deals on electronics and a range of other goods on Cyber Monday, such as gift cards worth $400 or more with purchase of an iPhone -- and analysts noted an uptick this season in heavy discounts across a variety of retailers, both online and offline.

This year, Amazon, Walmart and others are also ramping up one-day shipping programs, with Amazon offering that perk free for Prime members and Walmart offering next-day shipping at no charge for online orders over $35.

It isn't all about online sales and speedy deliveries this year, however.

With just 22 days between Cyber Monday and Christmas eve this year, shoppers on an unusually short timeline for gift buying might opt for a variety of ways to collect their goods.

Analysts anticipate that the BOPIS option will be especially popular this year, particularly as the Christmas holiday draws closer and consumers likely grow more nervous about delivery issues.

Revenues from this delivery method are likely to double in the week before Christmas, according to Adobe Analytics. And that could bode well for big-box stores offering this option, such as Target (TGT) - Get Report . In a recent interview, Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC that shifting online order fulfillment to stores from distribution centers cut costs by 40%.

What's more, 85% of shoppers will spend money on more goods when they arrive to pick up their online orders, CommerceHub noted in a recent report.

Online sales are still growing far more quickly than offline sales, however. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, online sales are expected to reach $143.7 billion. That represents an increase of 14.1% over 2018, compared to growth of just 4% for holiday sales overall.

