Cruise Ship Shares Rise on Report Sailing Ban to End Oct. 31

The ban will be extended to Oct. 31, instead of into February as health officials reportedly wanted.

Cruise ship shares were rising Thursday following reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its ban on cruise sailings in the U.S. to Oct. 31 instead of into next year.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report, and Carnival Corp. (CCL) - Get Report all were advancing at least 1% in premarket trading.

The ban had been scheduled to end on Wednesday. Axios reported, however, that Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was overruled when he pushed to extend a "no-sail order" on passenger cruises into next year.

Redfield argued that the government's ban on cruise ships should be extended until February 2021 because of the virus' severity and the vulnerability for spread on cruises.

However, Vice President Mike Pence, who chaired a meeting of the administration's coronavirus task force, told Redfield that they would be proceeding with a different plan, Axios reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the conversation in the White House Situation Room.

Major cruise operators haven't been sailing in the U.S. for about six months.

The cruise ship industry, which voluntarily set the Oct. 31 suspension date, was a flash point for the coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC said there have been at least 3,689 Covid-19 or coronavirus-like illness cases on cruise ships in U.S. waters, "in addition to at least 41 reported deaths."

The figures are the result of cumulative surveillance data reported to the CDC and are "likely incomplete and an underestimate," the CDC said.

Health officials have complained about the White House ignoring science and pushing hard to reopen the economy.

Public health officials privately have complained that the thwarting of Redfield on the cruise ship ban is politically motivated because the industry is a major economic presence in Florida, Axios said, a key battleground state where the polls are statistically tied.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brian Morgenstern, the White House deputy press secretary, told The New York Times that the administration’s cruise ship plans were not politically motivated.