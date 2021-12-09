Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Counting the Vote: Why Starbucks Investors Are Watching Buffalo, NY
Publish date:

Costco Stock Rises After Strong Earnings Report

The big box retailer's revenue rose 16.7% to $49.42 billion.
Author:

Costco ( (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report) shares are on the rise in after-hours trading after the big box retailer reported strong earnings in line with analyst expectations in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

On Thursday, the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer reported that revenue rose 16.7% year-over-year to $49.42 billion, while earnings per share are up 13.7% to $2.98. Adjusted for non-recurring gains, earnings are at $2.97 per share.

Total profit was at $1.32 billion.

A survey of analysts polled by Factset earlier predicted $2.62 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion. A year ago, the company was at $2.29 per share on revenue of $43.2 billion.

The latest report confirms a strong growth trajectory even as many other retailers have floundered.

Earlier this month, Costco reported net sales of $18.13 billion for the retail month of November and $49.42 billion for the twelve-week first quarter ending on Nov. 21.

At close on Thursday,  (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report shares were down 1.09% at $524.33. After the earnings numbers started being to get shared on social media, they rose 1.27% to $531 in after-hours trading.

