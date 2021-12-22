Consumer Confidence Rebounds Amid Waning Inflation Fears

Numbers are still well off their summer peak.

After fears of looming inflation cast a shadow over Thanksgiving spending, Americans are feeling better about the economy during the last stretches of the holiday season.

Private research group The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence rose to 115.8 in December from a revised 111.9 in November.

"Expectations about short-term growth prospects improved, setting the stage for continued growth in early 2022," Lynn Franco, the group's senior director of economic indicators, said in a statement. "The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, major appliances, and vacations over the next six months all increased."

Source: The Conference Board

Inflation Fears Drop

The numbers are somewhat of a correction from the fear of inflation that gripped the country in the fall — after inflation surged to a near 40-year high of 6.8% in November, many feared that prices on things like household goods and groceries would start seeping into the average wallet in a major way.

Confidence is definitely down from its peak of 128.9 in June but is rising despite facts that are less than rosy — rising prices and omicron cases still point toward a challenging 2022 for those living paycheck to paycheck.

"Meanwhile, concerns about inflation declined after hitting a 13-year high last month as did concerns about COVID-19, despite reports of continued price increases and the emergence of the omicron variant," Franco said.

Consumer sentiment over the current economic situation moved just slightly to 144.1 from 144.4 in November while Americans' six-month outlook over income, business, and labor market conditions rose to 96.9 from 90.2.

"Looking ahead to 2022, both confidence and consumer spending will continue to face headwinds from rising prices and an expected winter surge of the pandemic."