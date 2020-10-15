Citigroup Vice Chairman McGuire to Run for Mayor of New York

Raymond McGuire is one of the highest-ranking and longest-serving African-American executives on Wall Street.

Citigroup (C) - Get Report Vice Chairman Raymond McGuire reportedly will leave his position at the financial services company and prepare to seek the Democratic nomination for the mayor of New York.

McGuire, one of the highest-ranking and longest-serving African-American executives on Wall Street, will make the announcement Thursday, The New York Times reported, eight months before the primary.

McGuire, 63 years old, was one of three finalists in 2018 to become president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The executive reportedly has been mulling a potential mayoral run for months. McGuire has said that he would not participate in the city’s matching campaign finance system, allowing him to accept larger donations.

McGuire was born in Ohio and educated at Harvard. He has worked at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. He has been outspoken on issues regarding policing and the Black community.

After the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, McGuire told CNBC that the killing was “cold-blooded murder” and called on corporate leaders to take the necessary steps to combat racism.

McGuire would look to move into Gracie Mansion at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has worsened New York's financial outlook.

The city faces the loss of at least $9 billion tax revenue over the next two fiscal years, which could cause the layoffs of tens of thousands of city workers.

There is also a growing field of declared and likely candidates, including the Brooklyn borough president, Eric Adams; Scott M. Stringer, the city comptroller; and Dianne Morales, a former nonprofit executive.

City laws prevent the current mayor, Bill de Blasio, from running for a third consecutive term.

“New York gave me the opportunity to be enormously successful,” McGuire said in an interview with the Times. “Now New York is in a financial crisis that has exploded into a whole bunch of crises - educational, health and criminal justice. If there is a moment in history where my skill set can help lead, this is it.”