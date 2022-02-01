Carnival Tries to Answer Royal Caribbean's Biggest Move

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report endlessly attempt to one-up each other. If one cruise line adds indoor skydiving, the other one installs a roller coaster. We've seen aqua theaters, laser tag, skating rinks, bumper cars, and an ongoing attempt to squeeze bigger and better water slides onto a cruise ship.

It's an arms race that makes sense because Royal Caribbean and Carnival both cater to families. If a better water slide, a Broadway show (Royal Caribbean), or having restaurants created by Food Network personality Guy Fieri (Carnival) gets people to book, then those innovations make sense.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival operate like Disney World and Universal Studios. It's an endless series of new ideas and innovations that pushes the other stretch the reality of the experiences that can be offered on a cruise ship.

If one didn't have the other, cruise passengers probably would not have virtual reality experiences, bars that move between multiple decks, another bar that's run by robot bartenders, innovative escape rooms, and so many other things.

This war for customers has also led to a bigger is better mentality. Royal Caribbean has led the way with its Oasis Class ships a five-ship fleet which will add Wonder of the Seas -- the biggest cruise ship in the world -- later this year. Carnival has been slow to answer as its largest class, the Excel Class, only has one member, Carnival Mardi Gras,

That's going to change (relatively) soon and it ups the ante as Royal Caribbean works on Icon of the Seas, the first member of its latest class of ships.

Image source: Carnival.

Carnival Mardi Gras Is Getting Two Sister Ships

Carnival Mardi Gras entered service for the cruise line in July when the company came back from the pandemic. It has been sailing out of Port Canaveral, Fla., since its debut.

"Mardi Gras has been five years in the making and today's arrival is a historic milestone for our company not to mention a truly emotional moment for everyone here at Carnival Cruise Line," said Carnival President Christine Duffy in a June press release. "This ship offers so many innovations and ways for our guests to choose fun that we are certain that she will quickly become a guest favorite. And as we look forward to our restart in guest operations, Mardi Gras' arrival is symbolic of the excitement and anticipation we have about the future at Carnival Cruise Line."

When fully operational, Mardi Gras carries 1,750 crew members and up to 6,500 passengers. The ship, Carnival's largest, offers "the first shipboard version of the hit TV show "Family Feud," and dine in more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodiman and the line's Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal.

Now, Carnival's best-in-the-fleet ship has two sister vessels that will begin sailing soon.

Carnival Tries to Challenge Royal Caribbean

"This fall, more excitement arrives when Carnival Celebration arrives home to PortMiami. Carnival’s next Excel-class ship will share all the fun guests are enjoying on Mardi Gras, like BOLT (the on-board roller coaster), plus some exclusive features as well," Carnival shared in a press release.

The third Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee, will be the first in the class to not sail out of Florida. It will operate out of Galveston, Texas, beginning in the fall of 2023.

Royal Caribbean has moved its Oasis class Allure of the Seas to Galveston to compete. In addition, Wonder of the Seas will sail from Fort Lauderdale beginning in March before it moves to home ports in Barcelona, Spain; and Rome.

Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley hyped the new ship in a press release.

“Along with taking the revolutionary Oasis Class ships to a new level of wonder, innovation and adventure, Wonder sets the stage for the spring and summer vacations families and all travelers alike are looking forward to in the new year," he said, "The combination of brand-new features and favorites that span thrills, entertainment,

dining and nightlife is unparalleled, and it’s what will make our latest and most innovative ship the world’s newest wonder and the ultimate vacation in the Caribbean and Europe.”