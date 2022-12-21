Skip to main content
Can FedEx Stock Deliver More Gains? Here's What the Chart Says.

FedEx is rallying on its earnings report, but the stock is running into resistance. Here are the must-know levels now.

Shares of FedEx  (FDX) - Get Free Report at last check were up more than 4% following the package-delivery major's better-than-expected earnings report.

Of course, it helps that the stock market is enjoying a nice rally on the day as well.

The day before the report, FedEx stock hit a one-month low, while at today’s high the shares were up almost 6.5%.

The rally comes after the company delivered an earnings beat fueled by cost cutting, while missing on revenue estimates as sales declined almost 3% year over year. Full-year guidance wasn’t all that promising.

But the rally is a pleasant surprise for a stock that has dropped by about a third this year.

The report is also giving a boost to peer United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get Free Report, which is up about 1.5% on the day.

The question bulls have is simple: Can the FDX rally continue?

Trading FedEx Stock

Daily chart of FedEx stock.

FedEx stock suffered a nasty drop of 21% on Sept. 16, when it previously reported earnings. But the stock bottomed a few days later and began trading in a slow but steady uptrend.

Amid that rally, the 21-week moving average was resistance, while support came into play near the 50-day moving average and 50% retracement.

Now the stock is stuck between both those measures, and traders must be patient.

Let’s keep an eye on $175, which comes into play just ahead of Wednesday’s current high. If FedEx stock can clear this level, it will put it back above the 10-day, 10-week and 21-day moving averages.

That would open the door to the 21-week moving average, then this month’s high at $184.39.

What the bulls really want to see is a move up through those two levels. That would technically put in reach the $200 area and the declining 200-day moving average.

On the downside, the bulls would hate to see FedEx stock lose the 50-day moving average.

That would put the 50% retracement and this week’s low back in play near $163. If this level were to be tested and fail as support, that would put $158 in play, followed by $150. 