Bloom Energy, Groupon, RealReal: 5 Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Markets were wobbling Tuesday after the S&P 500 established an all-time intraday high.

On the economic front, U.S. housing starts jumped 22.6% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.496 million amid record low interest rates. The gains were the most since October 2016. Permits rose 18.8% from June.

Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:

1. OneSmart International Education | Percentage Increase Over 44%

Shanghai-based OneSmart International Education Group was climbing after the education and training services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter revenue estimates. In addition, the company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to grow 21% to 34% from the third quarter and margins to return to the pre-coronavirus level over the next few quarters.

2. Bloom Energy | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Bloom Energy was climbing after Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd said the alternative-energy company had exceeded both Wall Street and his own expectations. Byrd, who has an overweight rating on the stock with a $20 price target, "managed to achieve significant installation growth while addressing COVID-related delays," according to TipRanks.

3. Gerdau S.A. | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Gerdau S.A. shares were advancing after the Brazilian steelmaker recently beat Wall Street's revenue expectations due to resilient construction markets in Brazil and the U.S. The company recently raised steel prices in July by up to 8% despite the economic slowdown brought on during the coronavirus crisis

4. Groupon | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Groupon, which operates online local commerce marketplaces, has experienced a rally lately. It recently reported revenue of $396 million, down 26% from a year ago, but almost twice the roughly $200 million Wall Street expected.

5. RealReal | Percentage Increase Over 8%

RealReal, which operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods, was climbing after recently announcing that gross merchandise value trends have improved significantly. In addition, the company conducted about 25,000 virtual appointments in the second quarter.