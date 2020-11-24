TheStreet
BlackRock to Buy Aperio Group for $1.05 Billion in Cash

The combination with Aperio will boost BlackRock’s SMA assets by roughly 30% to more than $160 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

BlackRock  (BLK) - Get Report, the world's biggest asset management company, said it will buy Aperio Group, an investment management services provider, from private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital and Aperio employees for $1.05 billion in cash.

Shares of New York-based BlackRock were up 1% on Tuesday to $689.77.

The deal will be funded by existing corporate liquidity and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2021. 

The combination with Aperio will boost BlackRock’s SMA assets by roughly 30% to more than $160 billion. Sausalito, California-based Aperio oversaw about $36 billion in assets as of Sept. 30.

Aperio focuses on ultra-high net worth households and institutions served by private banks and the independent registered investment advisor (RIA) market.

The U.S. retail and wealth separately managed accounts (SMA) market totals about $1.7 trillion in assets and is growing at roughly 15% annually and 35% among RIAs.

Aperio has outpaced the industry with an average annual organic asset growth rate of nearly 20% over the past five calendar years.

BlackRock said it plans to operate Aperio as a separately branded, vertically integrated team within BlackRock’s U.S. Wealth Advisory business. 

Aperio will retain its investment, business development, client service, and ESG-SRI processes under Ran Leshem and Liz Michaels, who will become co-heads of the Aperio team upon joining BlackRock, a transition already announced last summer by Aperio. 

Current Aperio CEO, Patrick Geddes, will maintain his role as Aperio’s chief tax strategist and become a BlackRock senior advisor, focusing on broadening portfolio construction research and tools for taxable investors across asset classes.

"The wealth manager’s portfolio of the future will be powered by the twin engines of better after-tax performance and hyper-personalization," Martin Small, head of BlackRock’s U.S. Wealth Advisory business, said in a statement. "BlackRock and Aperio, working together, will bring unmatched capabilities to meet these objectives." 

Last month, BlackRock posted third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and assets under management surged to a record $7.81 trillion amid ongoing retail and institutional demand for its array of investment solutions.

