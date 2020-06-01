BlackBerry Rises on Fairfax Talks to Acquire Rest of Shares

BlackBerry climbs on reports that Fairfax Financial Holdings held talks about acquiring the remaining shares of the company.

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report was climbing Monday following reports that Fairfax Financial Holdings held talks about acquiring the shares of the security software and services company it doesn't already control.

Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario, company at last check were up 5.3% to $4.89.

BlackBerry has formed a special committee and hired bankers to assist in the potential acquisition, Street Insider reported, citing an unidentified source.

It’s unclear whether talks are ongoing and how far they advanced, the source said.

Blackberry is probably best known as the former developer of the BlackBerry brand of smartphones, and tablets.

The BlackBerry hit its peak in the U.S. in September 2010, when almost 22 million users, or 37% of the 58.7 million American smartphone users at the time, were using a BlackBerry.

The Apple (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone and later Google's (GOOGL) - Get Report Android platform slowed BlackBerry's growth and prompted a decline in sales, particularly in the U.S.

By February 2016, only 1.59 million, or less than 1% of the 198.9 million smartphone users in the United States were running BlackBerry, compared with 87.32 million, or 43.9%, on an iPhone.

In 2013, Fairfax Financial scrapped plans to purchase BlackBerry outright and instead led a group of investors to inject $1 billion of funds in the company. Blackberry installed John Chen as CEO and the company transitioned to the enterprise software and services sector.

In 2018 BlackBerry purchased the software firm Cylance for $1.4 billion in an all-cash deal.

Fairfax Chief Executive Prem Watsa, who sits on Blackberry's board, said in his annual letter to investors in March that "the good news is that in spite of some poor investment selection (think BlackBerry and Exco), we had a 14.8% growth in book value in 2019."

"We continue to support John Chen as he works diligently to make BlackBerry a growth company again," Watsa said in the letter.

"As I said last year, with the Cylance acquisition, John is working to become the most trusted AI-cybersecurity company. Still a work in progress!"

Blackberry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.