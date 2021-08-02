Bill and Melinda French Gates Divorce Finalized: Reports

Bill and Melinda French Gates’ divorce was finalized Monday, multiple reports said, citing court documents filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle.



The couple’s division of assets is governed by a previously signed contract. Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have agreed to continue working on the Gates foundation, one of the world’s largest charitable funds which focusses on disease prevention in developing countries.

The Gates fortune is derived from Bill Gates’ founding stake in Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, which grew to dominate personal computer operating systems in the 1980s and 1990s. The company has since diversified into other software products, video games, tablet devices, and cloud computing services.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates filed for divorce on May 3, saying at the time they had reached an agreement on dividing their marital assets, Reuters reported. They had been married for 27 years.

She hired divorce lawyers in 2019, after her husband’s links to Jeffrey Epstein became widely known, the New York Times reported. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, committed suicide in prison after being arrested on trafficking charges. He had contacts with a wide variety of prominent and wealthy people, including Gates, former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

The split of one of the world’s wealthiest couples comes less than a month after Aamazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report founder Jeff Bezos and his former wife MacKenzie Scott had their divorce finalized, also in Seattle. Scott retains a 4% stake in Amazon, worth tens of billions, USA Today reported.

Shares of Microsoft fell 9 cents, or 0.03%, to $284.82 Monday. Shares of Amazon rose $3.89, or 0.1%, to $3,33.48.