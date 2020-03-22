10 Worst Stock Losers in Dow Jones; Buy or Sell?

The worst stocks in the Dow Jones this week included Boeing, Coca-Cola, Apple and Home Depot. See which stocks had the worst performance this week.

The Dow Jones dropped over 8% this week and fell below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017. Congress introduced a coronavirus stimulus package to combat a potential global recession but Friday's close saw the Dow Jones end the day down over 900 points. New York shut down its non-essential workforces and companies are furloughing employees.

Here are the worst stocks in the Dow Jones this week at the close Friday.

1. Boeing BA | Increase -44.18% | Closing Price $95.01

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Boeing as a Hold with a rating score of C.

2. Chevron CVX | Increase -28.81% | Closing Price $59.39

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Chevron as a Hold with a rating score of C.

3. Home Depot HD | Increase -26.01% | Closing Price $152.15

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

4. American Express AXP | Increase -25.58% | Closing Price $74.12

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates American Express as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Unitedhealth UNH | Increase -24.06% | Closing Price $206.59

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Unitedhealth as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

6. Goldman Sachs GS | Increase -21.88% | Closing Price $138.41

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Goldman Sachs as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. United Tech UTX | Increase -21.70% | Closing Price $82.53

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates United Tech as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

8. Coca-Cola KO | Increase -20.98% | Closing Price $38.30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Coca-Cola as a Buy with a rating score of B.

9. JP Morgan Chase JPM | Increase -19.64% | Closing Price $83.50

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates JP Morgan Chase as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Apple AAPL | Increase -17.53% | Closing Price $229.24

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

