10 Best Stocks of the Year That Missed the Cut: Pfizer and Nio

The best stocks of the year was a very competitive list. Here are the stocks that missed the cut including Peloton, DraftKings, Shopify and DocuSign.

Writers and editors from TheStreet and Real Money have been unveiling the best stocks of 2020 with the Stocks of The Year. When you start making lists like these, you try as a collective group to do your best but there are bound to be stocks that miss out that have qualities deserving of being included.

TheStreet writers and experts evaluated stock performance, quarterly results versus expectations and execution against the strategy to come up with their top picks for the year. The result was a comprehensive list of the stocks that performed and executed the best in 2020.

There are still stocks that missed out on this year's Best Stocks list that are deserving of recognition. Let's correct the record and talk about the stocks that missed out on the list and why they deserved to be included in the Best Stocks of the Year.

Peloton

2020 stock performance*: +315.46%

Zoom Video may have led the charge among stay at home stocks but Peloton (PTON) - Get Report was one of the leaders for individuals looking to stay fit during a global pandemic where gyms were closed.

At this time last year Peloton was being criticized for its terrible advertisement. Today their bikes are in such high demand that it's taking four to eight weeks to deliver most models with their Bike+ delivery times are taking more than ten weeks.

DraftKings

2020 stock performance*: +368.32%

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report is leading a surging new sector. During the pandemic, some market reporters were perplexed about the stock market rising as much as it did and the changing demographics of the traders buying stock.

What people forget is that without major sporting events, there were a large number of people looking to put their money to work because no sports meant no sports betting.

DraftKings entered a multi-year deal with ESPN in Sept. and then shares of gambling stocks were rising again when Election Day resulted in sports betting approvals.

Novavax

2020 stock performance*: +2,791.71%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report is one of the pharmaceutical companies developing a coronavirus vaccine but is dealing with some recent delays. In early Nov. the vaccine candidate received fast-track designation but shares fell after its quarterly results missed estimates.

Novavax was priced around $4 to begin the year and is now trading at $115 making it one of the best stocks to own that was priced under $10 to start the year.

Shopify

2020 stock performance*: +168.47%

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report had a great second quarter that solidified it as one of the top stocks. Eric Jhonsa explained the stunning quarterly numbers. As every company tries to improve its digital experience, Shopify gives small businesses the ability to improve their e-commerce platform and compete against the Amazons of the world with world-class online-store technology.

Shopify had an excellent Black Friday and then followed it up with an excellent Cyber Monday. TheStreet looked at how to trade the stock after these blowout sales numbers.

Nio

2020 stock performance*: +1,024.88%

When some stock leaders start rising, they occasionally have a halo effect on other stocks in their sector. Tesla has been one of the leading stocks in the entire market for 2020. Nio (NIO) - Get Report is one of the electric vehicle companies benefiting from their rise.

Nio has been also delivering impressive sales numbers including doubling its sales in August.

Etsy

2020 stock performance*: +273.14%

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report is another stock benefiting from the stay-at-home orders across the U.S. and the digital revolution. Etsy was lifted to a buy by BTIG analyst Marvin Fong in Sept. after the stock pulled back and showed robust August sales results.

Twilio

2020 stock performance*: +240.36%

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report acquired Segment in October and shares of the stock started rising. Jim Cramer didn't think the acquisition warranted the stock rising.

Twilio raised its revenue guidance in Oct. and hasn't stopped rising since then. Twilio was one of the top Cloud stock picks for 2020 and that analyst certainly made the right pick there.

Docusign

2020 stock performance*: +200.35%

DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report was one of the top stock picks by analysts at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

DocuSign was rising in early Dec. after upgrades and its positive reactions to its earnings from analysts post-earnings.

Square

2020 stock performance*: +247.27%

As small businesses adapt to safer ways of payment, Square (SQ) - Get Report has become one of the most popular payment methods during the coronavirus pandemic.

Square performed well during its second quarter and third-quarter earnings. Square then purchased Credit Karma Tax in late Nov. for $50 million.

Pfizer

2020 stock performance*: +6.51%

Looking at the stock performance of the previous stocks mentioned in this article, you're probably wondering what Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report is doing on this list.

I will counter that line of thinking with where would the market be without the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna? Pfizer and its coronavirus vaccine have helped support the rise in stocks and will help the economy recover faster from this deadly pandemic.

Now shares of Pfizer are rising on Friday in anticipation of receiving FDA approval for the vaccine. Not many companies can say their products had that much impact in 2020.

* As of Dec. 10 close

How TheStreet Chose the Best Stocks of the Year

TheStreet polled a group of 16 writers and editors at TheStreet, RealMoney, Action Alerts Plus, Stocks Under $10 and Trifecta Stocks and asked them to nominate candidates, and then narrowed that list down to the top 25 stocks. We then asked each of those writers and editors to rank the top 25 from top to bottom, assigning 25 points for a No. 1 ranking, 24 points for a No. 2 ranking, etc. We then totaled the points for each stock to arrive at our final rankings.