8 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq This Past Week: Moderna Climbs

The best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq this past week included Moderna, Intel, Zoom Video, Biogen among others.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks finished lower this past week as Wall Street scrutinized Joe Biden's stimulus plan. Jim Cramer explained why he believes the money is going to the wrong places in Biden's stimulus plan.

The Dow finished down 283 points, or 0.91%, to 30,814, the S&P 500 slipped 1.48%, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.54%.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Jan. 15.

1. Moderna | Increased +14.99%

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report announced this past week that it will be expanding its vaccine pipelines to include the Flu and HIV.

2. Intel | Increased +11.48%

Intel  (INTC) - Get Report CEO Bob Swan is set to step down in Feb. and will be replaced by VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger. Intel stock gained 11% after the announcement.

3. Zoom Video | Increased +9.99%

TheStreet looked at the charts of Zoom Video  (ZM) - Get Report to see when is the right time to buy. Cramer made his bull case for Zoom Video and looked at why it might be time to buy the dip.

4. Biogen | Increased +9.23%

Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Report shares were rising this week after discussions with the FDA about its Alzheimer's drug continues, according to Barron's. Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report announced it's going to partner with Biogen to study dementia, according to AppleInsider.

5. Lam Research | Increased +9.15%

Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM) - Get Report posted record fourth-quarter profits, sending Lam Research  (LRCX) - Get Report and other chipmakers benefited from Taiwan Semiconductor's rise on Thursday.

6. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Increased +8.21%

Walgreens  (WBA) - Get Report reported positive earnings that beat analyst expectations with hope for growth in 2021. 

7. Applied Materials | Increased +7.93%

Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Report was selected as Bank of America's semiconductor stock pick of the year, according to Benzinga.

8. Mercadolibre | Increased +7.72%

Mercadolibre  (MELI) - Get Report plans to expand its fleet of electric-powered delivery vehicles. The expansion was financed by a $1.1 billion bond sale.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.

