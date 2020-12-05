10 Best Stocks in the Dow This Past Week: Walgreens Surges

The top 10 best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past week included Walgreens, Intel, Apple and Caterpillar.

Stocks closed at record highs Friday after a considerable slowdown in a U.S. labor market recovery boosted the chances of more economic stimulus from Congress. The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in Nov., just a tad more than half economists' estimates of 450,000.

The Dow ended the week up over 300 points, or 1.03%, to 30,218.26.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 4.

1. Walgreens WBA | Increased 11.31%

Last month, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report entered the pharmacy space which could complicate things for Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report. TheStreet looked at the charts and how to trade Walgreens stock after Amazon's announcement.

2. Intel INTC | Increased 9.56%

Intel's (INTC) - Get Report next-gen desktop CPU line delivers meaningful improvements, but it still might not be anything that AMD (AMD) - Get Report needs to worry about.

3. Boeing BA | Increased 7.49%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report has reportedly been studying an equity sale and other ways to ease its $61 billion debt burden.

4. Apple AAPL | Increased 4.85%

Jim Cramer wants investors to keep an eye on Apple stock for a potential buying opportunity if the market starts to dip. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is up almost 3 percentage points in the last month.

5. Walt Disney DIS | Increased 4.76%

At the end of Nov., Disney (DIS) - Get Report announced it was laying off an additional 32,000 employees due to the struggles presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Increased 4.35%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report was one of the three companies producing a vaccine this week that discussed the challenges of approval and distribution.

7. Caterpillar CAT | Increased 4.07%

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report is up over 11 percentage points in the last month. Cramer talked about the construction equipment company after its earnings at the end of Oct. and said they gave investors no comfort in the industrial recovery.

8. Cisco Systems CSCO | Increased 3.93%

TheStreet reviewed the charts of Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report after it reported better than expected earnings.

9. American Express AXP | Increased 3.69%

Cramer talked about the "very good quarter" from American Express (AXP) - Get Report at the end of Oct. and the stock is up over 30 percentage points since reporting.

10. UnitedHealth Group UNH | Increased 3.54%

UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report climbed higher Tuesday after it issued an updated 2020 profit outlook.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com