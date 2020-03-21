10 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 This Week: Buy or Sell?

There were only a few stock market winners this week including FedEx, Citrix, Gilead Sciences and Amazon. See which stocks made the top ten this week.

All of the major indices were down this week after the reality of a recession became apparent. Despite attempts to create a coronavirus stimulus, the global recession is coming. Companies have begun furloughing employees and states like California and New York are starting to shut down their non-essential workforces.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report just missed out on this week's list of the best-performing stocks by percentage increase this week. Amazon is only going to get stronger during this coronavirus crisis, here are six reasons why.

Here are the best stocks in the S&P 500 this week at the close Friday.

1. Dow Inc DOW | Increase +6.81% | Closing Price $27.44

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Dow as a Sell with a rating score of D.

2. Hormel Foods HRL | Increase +6.42% | Closing Price $45.12

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Hormel as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

3. Clorox CLX | Increase +5.74% | Closing Price $177.40

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Clorox as a Buy with a rating score of B.

4. Conagra Brands CAG | Increase +5.08% | Closing Price $26.05

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Conagra as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

5. Citrix Systems CTXS | Increase +4.98% | Closing Price $119.33

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Citrix Systems as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

6. FedEx FDX | Increase +4.15% | Closing Price $111.06

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates FedEx as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. Church and Dwight CHD | Increase +3.89% | Closing Price $65.75

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Church and Dwight as a Buy with a rating score of B.

8. Illumina ILMN | Increase +3.72% | Closing Price $242.00

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Illumina as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

9. Gilead Sciences GILD | Increase +3.55% | Closing Price $73.26

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Gilead as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Kroger KR | Increase +3.45% | Closing Price $45.12

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

